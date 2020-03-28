 1991 kawi x2 - $1700 (some spare parts available as well)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 11:13 AM #1
    KyleSimmons
    KyleSimmons is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Huntsville
    Posts
    71

    1991 kawi x2 - $1700 (some spare parts available as well)

    Long story short, had an x2 last year that a friend wrecked. Finally found another hull this year and transplanted everything over. Wet sanded and buffed the new hull, replaced fuel lines, new hydroturf, and transplanted everything that wasn't broken. Had it out this past weekend. Ran great, no leaks other than the typical water coming in around hood.

    If you have any questions feel free to shoot me a pm.

    Also have some spare parts available from the old hull. See pics for details and again let me know if you have any questions on prices.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 