1991 kawi x2 - $1700 (some spare parts available as well)
Long story short, had an x2 last year that a friend wrecked. Finally found another hull this year and transplanted everything over. Wet sanded and buffed the new hull, replaced fuel lines, new hydroturf, and transplanted everything that wasn't broken. Had it out this past weekend. Ran great, no leaks other than the typical water coming in around hood.
If you have any questions feel free to shoot me a pm.
Also have some spare parts available from the old hull. See pics for details and again let me know if you have any questions on prices.