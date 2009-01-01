 Adding oil injection.
  Today, 10:20 AM
    Locoelectrician
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    46
    Posts
    3

    Adding oil injection.

    Hello. First post and yes I searched but everything comes up as to how to REMOVE oil injection. I just bought a 96 GTI and would like to add it back on. I see pumps listed on eBay but at least one of the lines looks threaded. My ski still has the oil tank but there is a block off plate where the pump used to reside. Id like help figuring out everything I would need to add it back on. Thanks in advance.
  Today, 10:45 AM
    Lakeside8
    PWCToday Guru Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    400

    Re: Adding oil injection.

    You would need the pump and its drive that connects to the pump and to the drive shaft along with the oil line that goes from the tank to the pump and two other little oil lines that go to the injection points by the carbs. Also you'll need the cable that comes off the carbs to the pump to regulate how much oil is being dumped

    I'm sure I could put you a little kit together if your interested.

  Today, 10:55 AM
    Locoelectrician
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    46
    Posts
    3

    Re: Adding oil injection.

    I believe I would be interested. Thanks.
  Today, 12:11 PM
    Lakeside8
    PWCToday Guru Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    400

    Re: Adding oil injection.

    I'll get some stuff out tonight

  Today, 12:26 PM
    Locoelectrician
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    46
    Posts
    3

    Re: Adding oil injection.

    Quote Originally Posted by Lakeside8 View Post
    I'll get some stuff out tonight

    Thanks. Send me a PM and Ill give you my number or whatever and we can figure out the details.
