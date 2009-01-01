|
|
-
Adding oil injection.
Hello. First post and yes I searched but everything comes up as to how to REMOVE oil injection. I just bought a 96 GTI and would like to add it back on. I see pumps listed on eBay but at least one of the lines looks threaded. My ski still has the oil tank but there is a block off plate where the pump used to reside. Id like help figuring out everything I would need to add it back on. Thanks in advance.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Adding oil injection.
You would need the pump and its drive that connects to the pump and to the drive shaft along with the oil line that goes from the tank to the pump and two other little oil lines that go to the injection points by the carbs. Also you'll need the cable that comes off the carbs to the pump to regulate how much oil is being dumped
I'm sure I could put you a little kit together if your interested.
Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
-
Re: Adding oil injection.
I believe I would be interested. Thanks.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Adding oil injection.
I'll get some stuff out tonight
Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
-
Re: Adding oil injection.
Thanks. Send me a PM and Ill give you my number or whatever and we can figure out the details.
Originally Posted by Lakeside8
I'll get some stuff out tonight
Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- bird
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules