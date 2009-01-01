Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Adding oil injection. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Ohio Age 46 Posts 3 Adding oil injection. Hello. First post and yes I searched but everything comes up as to how to REMOVE oil injection. I just bought a 96 GTI and would like to add it back on. I see pumps listed on eBay but at least one of the lines looks threaded. My ski still has the oil tank but there is a block off plate where the pump used to reside. Id like help figuring out everything I would need to add it back on. Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 400 Re: Adding oil injection. You would need the pump and its drive that connects to the pump and to the drive shaft along with the oil line that goes from the tank to the pump and two other little oil lines that go to the injection points by the carbs. Also you'll need the cable that comes off the carbs to the pump to regulate how much oil is being dumped



I'm sure I could put you a little kit together if your interested.



I believe I would be interested. Thanks.



I'll get some stuff out tonight



