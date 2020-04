Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 xp can i put fuel tank in with engine in ski? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 210 94 xp can i put fuel tank in with engine in ski? I have a project 94 xp to work on.



The engine is out right now and there is no fuel tank with the ski. Can I put the fuel tank in (once I find one) after the engine is in or do I have to put the fuel tank in first?



Anyone have a complete fuel tank for a 94 xp near NH?



Jet-ski Obsessive compulsive disorder #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,206 Re: 94 xp can i put fuel tank in with engine in ski? I like the job someone did on that seat.



Yes the tank will come in and out while the engine is in. Run your HIN by your local dealer and you may get a free tank. There is a recall on those.

