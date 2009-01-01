Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wr500 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 31 Posts 149 Wr500 I need a wiring diagram for an old wr500.



No spark issue, i did the chinese coil swap. Runs good, revs good. However kill switch nor tether will shut it off. White wire from stop button produces ground when pushed, but it will not kill spark in the CDI. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules