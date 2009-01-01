|
|
-
Wr500
I need a wiring diagram for an old wr500.
No spark issue, i did the chinese coil swap. Runs good, revs good. However kill switch nor tether will shut it off. White wire from stop button produces ground when pushed, but it will not kill spark in the CDI.
