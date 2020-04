Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Js440/701 build #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location so cal Age 30 Posts 51 Js440/701 build Figured I would make a little thread to document my progress and maybe get a few questions answered.

1989 js440 Hull

1994 61x 701 Yamaha motor with rhaas conversion kit

sx550 pump and shaft with rhaas conversion bearing Attached Images 87C08FFB-B18F-49DC-95FE-984C0EFEDF5E.jpeg (161.9 KB, 3 views)

This will be a cool build. Do you know what pipe and prop you're gonna run?





Got the ski all cleaned up ready for the mess of trimming the hull for the kit.

Got the steering pretty much installed.

Got the engine couplers removed and installed. Boy that was fun.

I am having some thought conflicts. Thinking of tapping the pump for a second line and using the stock bilge hull line. I will be running a electric bilge no matter what so really not an issue there.

