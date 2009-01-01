Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88' JS550 Ride Plate SS Threaded Insert Attachment Points #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Ontario Posts 3 88' JS550 Ride Plate SS Threaded Insert Attachment Points Hey guys, I'm taking this time off to restore my 1988 JS 550. I noticed after removing the ride plate and pump that the stainless steel threaded inserts on the rear most attachment points of the ride plate are not original. They are glued in with epoxy but only take a few turns of the bolts holding the ride plate on. I'd like to drill them out and replace with the correct ones. I cannot find that data in the Clymer manual. Would any of you know what to use?

Similarly, the attachment points for the side strakes are rusting so am guessing they are also wrong.

