Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 GTI SE 155 burnt LCD film? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Louisiana Age 24 Posts 12 2011 GTI SE 155 burnt LCD film? Hey guys, I purchased my ski from a guy that apparently let the ski sit outside for over a year uncovered in the sun light! The cluster wasn't as hard to read when purchased, but now is nearly impossible! Any recommendations on getting this repaired... Really don't want to spend 800$ on a brand new one if it can be repaired. There is no water damage, I believe this is strictly from sitting in the sun. I can just barely see the words coming across the right side of the screen...69hrs!!!





2011 seadoo GTI SE 155 69hrs





