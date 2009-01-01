|
2000 RX DI overheat mystery
I recently purchased a 2000 RX DI. Had the fuel system reworked and replaced the wear ring. Flushed the sea-doo per instructions I picked up here. Ive checked almost every line and am not finding any obstructions. The port side tell-tale is not jetting water. When I use the hose to flush the system, the tell-tale works great. I disconnected the hose from the pump and turned on the engine, the pump is pushing a good flow through the line.
Today, I hopped on the RX and took it to full speed, turned back to my slip just as the buzzer went off continuously. No tell-tale water. The sea-doo has only 62 hours - sat in storage for just a few years.
Im stumped by this. I now suspect the valve, just below the first tee, in the main waterline coming from the pump. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
Re: 2000 RX DI overheat mystery
Also, I isolated the hose leading to the suspect valve, and can easily blow air through it. Air easily flows both directions. I believe this is the regulatory water valve. I was blowing air into the supply line leading to that valve. Did not detect any restriction.
This valve sits on a black “box” that is part of the exhaust/muffler system. This is my last best guess - I’m going to replace it. After this, I send it to the shop.
