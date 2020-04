Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS 550 T3 setup and parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2012 Location Killeen TX Age 23 Posts 1,867 PJS 550 T3 setup and parts Listing for a friend



Complete T3 cylinder and pistons. Work was done by Jason Schriner zero hours 800 for everything



intake 200



pjs head and complete pipe powder coated to match 400 shipped



Professional and fast shipping, will be same/next day.



Will do a package deal for everything















Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

