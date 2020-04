Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 650 crankcase drain?? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 265 650 crankcase drain?? Tinkering with the 650SC project and made the mistake of pulling this knob in the engine compartment. I thought it was a choke or something. Now it doesn't start. WTF?!

Any suggestions as to whether or not this could be the problem? I have spark, and gas, turns over great. Tried new plugs. No start.

How to get this drain to reseal? Last edited by AirJunky; Today at 03:23 PM .

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX BillCurrent ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

My JS550 build . - SOLD #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,097 Re: 650 crankcase drain?? That is probably the issue. To get it to seal, you need to replace it with a crank case drain blockoff. You probably saved yourself a major rebuild by pulling that knob. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 265 Re: 650 crankcase drain?? Great. So can that be done with the engine in the hull?



Coincidentally, I just got the oil injection block off plate in the mail. Guess I have 2 things to work on

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX BillCurrent ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

My JS550 build . - SOLD #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,097 Re: 650 crankcase drain?? Yes, it can be done in the hull. Taking the starter out eases the job a little. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 265 Re: 650 crankcase drain?? Thanks. Got the part ordered.

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX BillCurrent ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

My JS550 build . - SOLD Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) AirJunky Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules