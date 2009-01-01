So went to change my jet pump oil, took out three of the 4 13mm head bolts, and the 4th one came halfway out and the captive nut in the plastic housing started to spin, I cut the head off so I could take the nozzle off but is there any way of getting the nut and bolt out ? Would like to not just leave it and have only 3 bolts holding the nozzle on, it's on a 96 gsx