Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701 will not idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2007 Location Benicia, CA Posts 14 701 will not idle I have a 701 that all of a sudden decided not to idle. It starts right up and throttle response is great. It shuts down as soon as I pull the safety lanyard. I checked idle screw and made sure the throttle butterfly are closed. I did a pressure test and found a very slight air leak so I tore the motor apart and installed new crank seals and gaskets. It started up with no difficulty but still does not idle. I decided to rebuild the carb, but there was no change. Could there be a problem with the CDI? What else should I check? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules