|
|
-
701 will not idle
I have a 701 that all of a sudden decided not to idle. It starts right up and throttle response is great. It shuts down as soon as I pull the safety lanyard. I checked idle screw and made sure the throttle butterfly are closed. I did a pressure test and found a very slight air leak so I tore the motor apart and installed new crank seals and gaskets. It started up with no difficulty but still does not idle. I decided to rebuild the carb, but there was no change. Could there be a problem with the CDI? What else should I check?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules