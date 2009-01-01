Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Throttle/Carb problem with 750 sxi pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location MI Age 17 Posts 2 Throttle/Carb problem with 750 sxi pro I am new to stand up jet skis, I just rode mine for the first time yesterday in 40f water with two wetsuits (look at my profile pic). About a month ago my uncle sent me his 1998 Kawasaki 750 Sxi Pro from california, I have been fixing it up. I had to replace the battery, steering cable, and several other parts. Everything besides the gas cap, handlebars, and throttle is stock. The first time that I took it out the throttle acted like it was either on or off. If I went past 1/3 throttle the jetski would just take off. Below is a graph of what the throttle power felt like. In addition to the odd throttle curve sometimes the jetski just randomly dies.

Captura.PNG

The y axis is the engine power and the x axis is how far the throttle is pushed.

I think that this sudden jump in engine power might be due to old carbs; gas had been sitting in them for several years.

Would carb cleaner work for this, I was thinking that I would just rebuild both of them. I have not inspected the internals of the carburetor yet. I was also going to replace the spark plugs.

Take some pics of your engine and post them or talk to your uncle and see what mods the ski has. The throttle response sounds like it has a pipe on it and is pretty desirable response for racing. Dont know about the cut out yet bot more info will help.

I can't take pics of the ski right now, but there are no mods on it, and it does not have a pipe. Here are some pics that I took earlier:60754137283__DB4996D6-2D11-4891-8009-7B19AF7943C0.JPG60687538518__9CA0A83C-F9A1-4591-95AB-370AC45B5D5F.JPG60687539655__8129A8E0-DFA8-4E35-9887-DD780A3309EC.JPG60754196482__0BDD6FEE-9A87-4D9F-8247-C0CE44BD4D98.JPG

Carb cleaner may help. Concentrate on the two jets, the needle seat assembly and the spring/arm. If you do rebuild them, use ONLY the genuine Mikuni rebuild kits. Trust me on this.

