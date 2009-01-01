I am new to stand up jet skis, I just rode mine for the first time yesterday in 40f water with two wetsuits (look at my profile pic). About a month ago my uncle sent me his 1998 Kawasaki 750 Sxi Pro from california, I have been fixing it up. I had to replace the battery, steering cable, and several other parts. Everything besides the gas cap, handlebars, and throttle is stock. The first time that I took it out the throttle acted like it was either on or off. If I went past 1/3 throttle the jetski would just take off. Below is a graph of what the throttle power felt like. In addition to the odd throttle curve sometimes the jetski just randomly dies.
Captura.PNG
The y axis is the engine power and the x axis is how far the throttle is pushed.
I think that this sudden jump in engine power might be due to old carbs; gas had been sitting in them for several years.
Would carb cleaner work for this, I was thinking that I would just rebuild both of them. I have not inspected the internals of the carburetor yet. I was also going to replace the spark plugs.
The throttle cable is completely fine and so is that actual finger throttle. I was only on the ski for about a total of 20 minutes before I got too cold, possibly if I just ran it for longer the carbs would just blow out the old junk.