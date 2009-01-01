Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650/750 Stock & Aftermarket Parts - SX SS #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 34 Posts 217 650/750 Stock & Aftermarket Parts - SX SS 750 Westcoast head & gasket. Clean 27cc domes for your big pin engine, no pitting. Will probably need a new gasket from Watcon, and will need new O rings from your supplier or eBay. I have no other domes, sorry. $120 shipped

IMG_0153.JPG

IMG_0152.JPG



750 Big pin #29 cylinder & pistons from a STX. No gouges, cracks, or other damage. Unfortunately almost no visible cross hatching. Currently on standard 80mm bore, needs to be cut oversize, and honed. Will include the used OEM pistons out of it if you want. $80 shipped

IMG_0142.JPG

IMG_0141.JPG

IMG_0146.JPG



Pro-X Pistons for STD bore 750/1100. One 22mm piston pin missing, otherwise all 3 sets are complete with new rings, clips, and decals. No upper connecting rod bearing. $140 shipped

IMG_0229.JPG





SS / SS Xi eBox - Will throw in an aftermarket Coil that came with it. Missing the O ring. Powdercoated gloss black - $30 shipped



Answer X2 aftermarket Handlebars with cross bar. - You pay shipping



Clean 87-93 650 SX Tailcone for your modified stock pipe project $40 shipped



Miscellaneous 650 electrical parts, please send any requests.



Package deals given on purchase of multiple items. Any questions please PM or text 402 six seven zero forty-two 95. TIA Last edited by nebraska650; Today at 11:19 AM . 1986 300 1991 SX

1989 SX 1994 TS





