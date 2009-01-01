 650/750 Stock & Aftermarket Parts - SX SS
  Today, 11:13 AM
    nebraska650
    650/750 Stock & Aftermarket Parts - SX SS

    750 Westcoast head & gasket. Clean 27cc domes for your big pin engine, no pitting. Will probably need a new gasket from Watcon, and will need new O rings from your supplier or eBay. I have no other domes, sorry. $120 shipped
    IMG_0153.JPG
    IMG_0152.JPG

    750 Big pin #29 cylinder & pistons from a STX. No gouges, cracks, or other damage. Unfortunately almost no visible cross hatching. Currently on standard 80mm bore, needs to be cut oversize, and honed. Will include the used OEM pistons out of it if you want. $80 shipped
    IMG_0142.JPG
    IMG_0141.JPG
    IMG_0146.JPG

    Pro-X Pistons for STD bore 750/1100. One 22mm piston pin missing, otherwise all 3 sets are complete with new rings, clips, and decals. No upper connecting rod bearing. $140 shipped
    IMG_0229.JPG


    SS / SS Xi eBox - Will throw in an aftermarket Coil that came with it. Missing the O ring. Powdercoated gloss black - $30 shipped

    Answer X2 aftermarket Handlebars with cross bar. - You pay shipping

    Clean 87-93 650 SX Tailcone for your modified stock pipe project $40 shipped

    Miscellaneous 650 electrical parts, please send any requests.

    Package deals given on purchase of multiple items. Any questions please PM or text 402 six seven zero forty-two 95. TIA
    1986 300 1991 SX
    1989 SX 1994 TS


