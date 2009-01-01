 2011 vxs no start. just beeps for unlock then lcd goes blanc after 25 seconds
  Today, 12:43 AM
    mrjimsac
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    texas
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1

    2011 vxs no start. just beeps for unlock then lcd goes blanc after 25 seconds

    help please ......2011 vxs 1800 ..was working fine till january i started it while i rinsed the engine then overheating beeping started so i turned it off.. repeted 2 more times with same result....1 month later i try to turn it on and wont start... changed the battery, relay solenoid, start assy fuse, starter and still doing same thing... I unlock it and it beeps twice, warning litght is blinking while security light is solid green for seconds then LCD goes blank. I'm pressing start button and no clicks or anything.... mechanic says I need to take it to Yamaha so they can reprogram it....what do yall think,,,any suggestions?
    Last edited by mrjimsac; Today at 12:44 AM.
