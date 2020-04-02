 1996 yamaha Wave Venture 1100 questions
  Today, 04:50 PM
    DocBrito82
    DocBrito82 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    New Jersey
    Age
    33
    Posts
    9

    1996 yamaha Wave Venture 1100 questions

    Hello every one I am new to PWC I did a brief intro in the newbies forum, to sum it up I'm brand new to PWC I was lucky to acquire two free jetskis a 96 wave venture 1100 and a 93 PXR Pro both are completely intact but both have been sitting and haven't run in some time, I started with the 1100 first cleaned it up got a new battery new fuel new pil new plugs and am arriving at the point which I'm ready to start it up for the first time for me. I got it to crank over smoothly good compression and spark but it didnt start I believe the issue is fuel related so my next steps are replacing the fuel filter and rebuilding the carbs as I was told they probably could use a tear down and rebuild.
    In the newbie thread i was told to check the rear seals but to be honest I'm not sure what I'm looking for and while i do have a decent back ground in mechanics I've never worked on a ski engine before i have a manual to assist but I'm still getting familiar with the workings and systems.
    I guess my first questions would be suggestions on things to check and inspect? The jetski sat for a while but honestly the engine is very clean not clean like rebuilt but clean like limited use and was well kept.
