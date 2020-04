Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Air Filter Replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Glendale CA Posts 2 Air Filter Replacement Hi I have a 2011 VX Cruiser. I can not figure out how to open the air box to replace the air filter. I removed the 3 or 4 screws but the thing will not open to save my life. Any help will be greatly appreciated.



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules