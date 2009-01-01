|
|
-
1993/1994 SeaDoo GTX Engine Replacement; Special Tools, Timing, and Compatibility
Hello Everyone,
I'm about to start my first jet ski repair.
I have a 1994 GTX with an extremely clean hull, but had a bad cylinder.
I also have a 1993 GTX engine to go into it, lets call it a long block- no electronics/flywheel and no intake or exhaust.
I was browsing the service manual on how to perform the swap, this seems pretty easy only needing the alignment tool.
Problem is installing all the dressings.
Seems Ill need a $300 top dead center alignment tool, a position indicator wheel, a stator alignment ring, and I'm sure something else I'm forgetting.
Does everyone that does this swap buy these tool to do it? Or is there a work around I'm not finding.
Also,
My donor motor was a single carb motor, ski is a dual carb setup. Will the dual swap over okay?
I'm also thinking this ski mixes its own fuel/oil. I'm thinking about bypassing that, and just premixing it. Good idea?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules