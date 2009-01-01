Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993/1994 SeaDoo GTX Engine Replacement; Special Tools, Timing, and Compatibility #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location AZ Age 36 Posts 2 1993/1994 SeaDoo GTX Engine Replacement; Special Tools, Timing, and Compatibility Hello Everyone,

I'm about to start my first jet ski repair.

I have a 1994 GTX with an extremely clean hull, but had a bad cylinder.

I also have a 1993 GTX engine to go into it, lets call it a long block- no electronics/flywheel and no intake or exhaust.



I was browsing the service manual on how to perform the swap, this seems pretty easy only needing the alignment tool.



Problem is installing all the dressings.

Seems Ill need a $300 top dead center alignment tool, a position indicator wheel, a stator alignment ring, and I'm sure something else I'm forgetting.

Does everyone that does this swap buy these tool to do it? Or is there a work around I'm not finding.



Also,

My donor motor was a single carb motor, ski is a dual carb setup. Will the dual swap over okay?



