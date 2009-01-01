Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Waverunner FX 140 PLEASE HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Hyde Park, PA Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 Yamaha Waverunner FX 140 PLEASE HELP! I have a 2003 Yamaha Waverunner FX 140 (1000-B) and had it for about 5 years now and it ran very well from the start. Two summers ago it started acting funky and sometimes would fire up and sometimes wouldn't but finally got to the point last summer where it wouldn't start at all, just a clicking noise so it sat all last summer. I just replaced the solenoid and now the engine will crank but it won't start. The battery is fully charged a little over 12 volts and only drops to about 9 volts when trying to start. I am planning to pull the plugs and change them to see if that is the problem. One of the last times I tried starting it made a really loud popping noise. I noticed some small stones back where the prop is, could that be jammed or something and won't turn? Any other suggestions are welcome and appreciated, I am pretty mechanically inclined so that's why I am trying to fix it myself plus then you learn more about the craft.



Thank you in advance!



