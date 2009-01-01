|
550/750 no start
im in the middle of building a 550/750. The 750 was pulled from a '96 750 ZXI, bought the donor running.
The ski is almost done and I wanted to make sure it starts before swapping the internals into a 750ss ebox shell.
I have spark, compression and poured a little fuel in the carbs... and nothing.
QUESTION: Does the Ebox have to be grounded like the 550 ebox does?
Re: 550/750 no start
The ebox should be grounded through the stator. You can install a jumper from the block to the ebox to verify if this is your issue. I dont think it is seeing as you have spark...
Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 01:28 PM.
Re: 550/750 no start
I figured as much, I’m re charging the battery and trying again. Spark didn’t seem perfect. Maybe it’s my long jumper cables dropping voltage and it’s not spinning fast enough
