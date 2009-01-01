Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550/750 no start #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2008 Location Connecticut Age 27 Posts 1,126 550/750 no start im in the middle of building a 550/750. The 750 was pulled from a '96 750 ZXI, bought the donor running.



The ski is almost done and I wanted to make sure it starts before swapping the internals into a 750ss ebox shell.



I have spark, compression and poured a little fuel in the carbs... and nothing.



QUESTION: Does the Ebox have to be grounded like the 550 ebox does?

The ebox should be grounded through the stator. You can install a jumper from the block to the ebox to verify if this is your issue. I dont think it is seeing as you have spark...

I figured as much, I'm re charging the battery and trying again. Spark didn't seem perfect. Maybe it's my long jumper cables dropping voltage and it's not spinning fast enough

