 550/750 no start
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:57 PM #1
    aweebitofjt69
    aweebitofjt69 is offline
    Resident Guru aweebitofjt69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1,126

    550/750 no start

    im in the middle of building a 550/750. The 750 was pulled from a '96 750 ZXI, bought the donor running.

    The ski is almost done and I wanted to make sure it starts before swapping the internals into a 750ss ebox shell.

    I have spark, compression and poured a little fuel in the carbs... and nothing.

    QUESTION: Does the Ebox have to be grounded like the 550 ebox does?
    Rig Welder
    International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15 NYC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:27 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    29,977

    Re: 550/750 no start

    The ebox should be grounded through the stator. You can install a jumper from the block to the ebox to verify if this is your issue. I dont think it is seeing as you have spark...
    Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 01:28 PM.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:47 PM #3
    aweebitofjt69
    aweebitofjt69 is offline
    Resident Guru aweebitofjt69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1,126

    Re: 550/750 no start

    I figured as much, I’m re charging the battery and trying again. Spark didn’t seem perfect. Maybe it’s my long jumper cables dropping voltage and it’s not spinning fast enough
    Rig Welder
    International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15 NYC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 