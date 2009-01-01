Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Motor acting strange #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 40 Posts 410 Motor acting strange Alright guys, I just finished installing a 750 in my x2. It will start up and idle but if I blip the throttle it revs up and doesnt seem to come back down. I can shut it down by hitting the stop button. I know revving away is a strong indication of a air leak but thought I would ask it something else might be going on.



The motor is a fresh rebuild. New prox top end, all new gaskets, new crank seals. It has a mikuni 46, Kommander head, b pipe, and a lightened flywheel.



The carb was rebuilt with a genuine mikuni kit. It is jetted with 150 main, 120 pilot, 2.0 needle and seat and a 95 gram spring.



Is it likely that I just have a bad seal somewhere or should I check/try something else before I pull the motor back out? Unfortunately I dont have the tools do to a leak down.



Open to all thoughts and suggestions. '93 701 X2

'88 750 X2

98 sxi pro

