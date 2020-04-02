 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel?
  1. Today, 01:53 PM #1
    Bob Dzimbowski
    1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel?

    There is a hose coming from the instrument panel with an interesting formed plastic tip. From the service manual I cannot determine where it is supposed to go or where it is supposed to connect up to or even what it is for. Any insight appreciated. Pics even better.

    Thanks
  2. Today, 02:00 PM #2
    DocBrito82
    Re: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel?

    I own the same jetski the one I think your talking about connects either to the oil tank or the fuel tank sensor
  3. Today, 02:01 PM #3
    DocBrito82
    Re: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel?

    When I get home I'll take pictures
  4. Today, 02:26 PM #4
    Myself
    Re: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel?

    No, the hose coming from the gauges is only a vent tube. It keeps condensation from forming inside.
  5. Today, 02:35 PM #5
    DocBrito82
    Re: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel?

    20200402_143424.jpg
    He is correct sorry I thinking of another hose line above is the tube I assume your speaking of and is in deed a vent hose
