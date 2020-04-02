Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Ontario Posts 1 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel? There is a hose coming from the instrument panel with an interesting formed plastic tip. From the service manual I cannot determine where it is supposed to go or where it is supposed to connect up to or even what it is for. Any insight appreciated. Pics even better.



Thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location New Jersey Age 33 Posts 5 Re: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel? I own the same jetski the one I think your talking about connects either to the oil tank or the fuel tank sensor #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location New Jersey Age 33 Posts 5 Re: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel? When I get home I'll take pictures #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,860 Re: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel? No, the hose coming from the gauges is only a vent tube. It keeps condensation from forming inside. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location New Jersey Age 33 Posts 5 Re: 1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel? 20200402_143424.jpg

He is correct sorry I thinking of another hose line above is the tube I assume your speaking of and is in deed a vent hose

