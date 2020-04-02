|
1996 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100 Hose from instrument panel?
There is a hose coming from the instrument panel with an interesting formed plastic tip. From the service manual I cannot determine where it is supposed to go or where it is supposed to connect up to or even what it is for. Any insight appreciated. Pics even better.
Thanks
I own the same jetski the one I think your talking about connects either to the oil tank or the fuel tank sensor
When I get home I'll take pictures
No, the hose coming from the gauges is only a vent tube. It keeps condensation from forming inside.
He is correct sorry I thinking of another hose line above is the tube I assume your speaking of and is in deed a vent hose
