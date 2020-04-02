Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Totally New but in for the Adventure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location New Jersey Age 33 Posts 5 Totally New but in for the Adventure Hello everyone, you can call me Doc to start I have absolutely no experience in PWC and aside from being in the navy and riding in a few boats limited boating experience. I do how ever have a pretty good back ground in practice mechanics and engine repair which brings me into this adventure.

So I always wanted a boat I live by the shore and for most my life had a large body of water with in walking distance but never a boat, when I got married my wife said no boats they are just a hole in the water to throw money in but she has never been against free things.

Recently my neighbor up and left there property in the middle of the night after about 6 months the property was foreclosed and new owners took over which i became friends with. The previous owners were hoarders and on the property they left 3 jetskis that from the outside appeared to be intact and in ok condition. After speaking with the property owner about them he said if i wanted them they were mine so thus became my entry into the world of PWC.

I picked 2 of the three a 1996 yamaha wave venture 1100 and a 1993 yamaha VXR Pro. I picked these 2 because the engines were clean and the whole jetski was intact no missing or broken parts. They need some work but for the most part aren't horrible and should start with alittle effort.

I have the service manual for the 1996 I have to try and find the 1993 manual before I drive into it. I hope to make these a little project to keep me occupied while the world goes crazy about corona I'll take mine with lime #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location New Jersey Age 33 Posts 5 Re: Totally New but in for the Adventure 20200402_123557.jpg20200402_123625.jpg #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,860 Re: Totally New but in for the Adventure Welcome. Let me start by saying that Waveventure 1100 is a b!tch to work on, lol! Start with a good battery and compression check, on to spark check, on to a bit of fogging oil down the spark plug holes and a fire off. Only THEN, are you ready to start tackling maintenance issues. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



