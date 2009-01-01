 Kawi 1100 head pipe/ chamber and bed plate
  Yesterday, 10:47 PM
    Lassiter32
    Kawi 1100 head pipe/ chamber and bed plate

    Hello. looking for an 1100 exhaust and bed plate for my x2 swap. I dont care what they look like, just needing something cheap! Thanks.
    DeMan686
    Re: Kawi 1100 head pipe/ chamber and bed plate

    I have a stock 1100 and 900 pipe.


