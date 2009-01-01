|
1500 Rear Sponsons and new Tshirts!
Hi guys!
We recently released a new, cost-effective rear sponson for the SXR 1500.
It's more of a rough water sponson than our double-blade carver sponsons.
We also designed some cool SXR 1500 / Kawasaki tees for you guys as well.
Thank you!
You can check them out here: https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...ling-products/
SXR1500 ad2.jpg
We're the PWC handling specialists!
Check out our line of performance handling products here.
Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.
