Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1500 Rear Sponsons and new Tshirts! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Posts 12 1500 Rear Sponsons and new Tshirts! Hi guys!



We recently released a new, cost-effective rear sponson for the SXR 1500.

It's more of a rough water sponson than our double-blade carver sponsons.



We also designed some cool SXR 1500 / Kawasaki tees for you guys as well.



Thank you!



You can check them out here: https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...ling-products/



SXR1500 ad2.jpg Attached Images SXR1500 ad.jpg (175.3 KB, 5 views) We're the PWC handling specialists!





Check out our line of performance handling products here.



Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules