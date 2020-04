Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 Stroke Carbon Seal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Houston Age 40 Posts 1 2 Stroke Carbon Seal I have a 2002 Seadoo Explorer which needs a new seal carrier. I went to OSD parts to buy the new carrier and saw they offer a heavy duty Carbon seal for 2 strokes. I would like to use the Carbon seal instead of the seal carrier if possible. Can anyone tell me if it would work on my Explorer? My biggest concern is whether or not my existing shaft is the correct diameter for the new carbon seal and orings. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules