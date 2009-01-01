2014 Yamaha SuperJet, very high performance ski with a ton of upgrades. Freshwater Ski until last season, has been washed and cleaned every single use. Meticulously maintained motivated to sell, price is negotiable. Comes with an extra brand new motor head.

Upgrades:

Factory B pipe

Trust head

Thrust steering

Pre 08 steering cable

Msd enhancer

Zero lighten fly wheel

H20 water box

Footholds

Thrust trim

Taper bored 38mm carbs

Prok flame arrestors

Pistons type 1105 with billet cylinders

NYS Transferrable title

Brand New Starter. Previous owner purchased ski from Yamaha for 9000 and then another 8000 on upgrades. motived to sell

Everything works perfectly, no issues with the ski

Only contact if serious, Interested in trades as well.

contact my email or text if you have any more questions.



definitely negotiable





Thank You