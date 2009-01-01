|
2014 Yamaha Superjet with upgrades
2014 Yamaha SuperJet, very high performance ski with a ton of upgrades. Freshwater Ski until last season, has been washed and cleaned every single use. Meticulously maintained motivated to sell, price is negotiable. Comes with an extra brand new motor head.
Upgrades:
Factory B pipe
Trust head
Thrust steering
Pre 08 steering cable
Msd enhancer
Zero lighten fly wheel
H20 water box
Footholds
Thrust trim
Taper bored 38mm carbs
Prok flame arrestors
Pistons type 1105 with billet cylinders
NYS Transferrable title
Brand New Starter. Previous owner purchased ski from Yamaha for 9000 and then another 8000 on upgrades. motived to sell
Everything works perfectly, no issues with the ski
Only contact if serious, Interested in trades as well.
contact my email or text if you have any more questions.
definitely negotiable
Thank You
