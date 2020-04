Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buying used #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location TX Age 41 Posts 1 Buying used 13 rtx 260....i went to look at it before they put it through service and i opened the seat to look at the inside and noticed a very small trace of sand on that back side of the engine about half way up... looks like where the gasket is and a screw facing up..... it was very little.... should i be concerned or is it normal to pick up small bits of sand? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules