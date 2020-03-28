|
Yamaha Super Jet Coffman's Sizzler to Trade
Want to trade: This less than complete Yamaha Super Jet Coffman's Sizzler for just a Headpipe from a yami factory b-pipe. Email me at psucharski@tds.net if interested.
See pictures for exactly what I'm offering...no manifold or headpipe...
If you have a yamaha factory b-pipe headpipe to trade, please post pictures of it here or send them to my email listed above.
20200328_192354.jpg20200328_192359.jpg20200328_192403.jpg20200328_192430.jpg20200328_192432.jpg20200328_192436.jpg
Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 09:34 PM.
