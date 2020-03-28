 Yamaha Super Jet Coffman's Sizzler to Trade
  Today, 09:33 PM
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,592
    Blog Entries
    5

    Yamaha Super Jet Coffman's Sizzler to Trade

    Want to trade: This less than complete Yamaha Super Jet Coffman's Sizzler for just a Headpipe from a yami factory b-pipe. Email me at psucharski@tds.net if interested.

    See pictures for exactly what I'm offering...no manifold or headpipe...

    If you have a yamaha factory b-pipe headpipe to trade, please post pictures of it here or send them to my email listed above.

    20200328_192354.jpg20200328_192359.jpg20200328_192403.jpg20200328_192430.jpg20200328_192432.jpg20200328_192436.jpg
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 09:34 PM.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
