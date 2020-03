Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: STX 1100 DI parts lot! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 246 STX 1100 DI parts lot! I have some DI parts I no longer need as I do not work on these anymore. All parts were new and used for testing only. Stator assy, wire harness, air temp sensor, tps, waterbox, crank position sensor. Make me an offer. The box is a little heavy. Thanks Attached Images F7AEAE80-04C4-43BB-BDB3-47BAB44FA77A.jpeg (3.74 MB, 4 views) Last edited by x2crew; Today at 08:21 PM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 246 Re: STX 1100 DI parts lot! Also any cool X2 550 parts may be considered for trade. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

