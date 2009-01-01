Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni SBN fine-tuning #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 40 Posts 140 Mikuni SBN fine-tuning Hello, I'm back! Some of you may recall me from this thread:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=490585



1998 Sportster 1800, dual 720's, single carb per engine.



The boat looks and performs a lot better since then. Both new engines run great, the boat has a graphics package on it now, I've completely redone all the upholstery, re-installed a factory oil system for the RV gears (still pre-mixing though), we've had it out constantly in the past few weeks "social distancing" from people out on the water. (Burnt about 100 gallons of non-eth.) However, there are a couple little quirks that I want to fine-tune now and am seeking some advice.



1. Both engines load down with fuel after being shut down, especially after idling for a while. Once restarted, they will stumble and die until I fiddle with the throttles enough to burn up all the extra fuel, at which point they then clear out and run fine until the next time they're shut down. To re-start, I have to push the throttles forward just a hair to help burn the extra fuel. (Just a reminder; one carb is completely new, the other I rebuilt with genuine mikuni parts, pop-off pressures were perfect.) I know this all points to low speed adjusters needing to be turned in a little. But I've also been told repeatedly that factory specs on both adjusters should work and not to mess with them. Yet, in this thread, which is just a copy and paste from the Mikuni manual, it says every engine is different and will need it's own settings. So do I fiddle with the adjusters or look for other issues?



2. The right engine has a hesitation at 4500rpm where it doesn't really want to go past it. To get it to rev past 4500 I have to push the throttle past that point, at which point the engine stays at 4500 for a few seconds and then slowly revs way past. I then have to pull the throttle back. I can generally keep it at 5500 doing that, but 4500-5000 it really doesn't like at all. It will either drop back down to 4500 or rev past 5500. Based on the tuning thread linked above, I think this is also a rich condition that might be corrected by turning the high speed adjuster in?



Plugs are perfectly cardboard-brown when ignition is cut at high rpm's but wet and black after extended lower-rpm periods.



So I think it's pretty obvious that I need some carb tuning, which I'm fine taking on myself. But that begs my next question: The spark arrestors completely block all access to the adjustment screws. And I know that tuning has to be done on the water. So do I remove the arrestors for tuning? I've been led to believe that they are essential for creating manifold vacuum to pull the correct amount of fuel and that the engines will not run properly without them.



Again, thanks in advance for any help! Last edited by HEPHÆSTUS; Today at 07:35 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules