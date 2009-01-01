Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Monte Carlo 770 - Bendix not engaging - help with replacing the starter?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location North Carolina Posts 2 1996 Monte Carlo 770 - Bendix not engaging - help with replacing the starter?? Hi everyone, I got a 1997 monte carlo 770 about 3 years ago for dirt cheap (trailer included!) and have been loving it the past 3 summers. Been relatively trouble free too! At the end of last summer, ignition coil failed and had to be replaced - no big deal. Well, after letting it sit out in the driveway for the winter it seems the bendix has died on the starter. Battery is good and charged, starter is turning over normally, just not engaging with the flywheel - engine isn't turning over. Took the plugs out to verify the pistons weren't moving when hitting the starter button.



This is the first and only jet ski I've ever had so I don't know a whole lot about servicing or best practices for repairing them. But, what's the best way to get to and remove this starter? Is there anyone out there that's done it before on a monte carlo 770 that has any tips? Any service manuals floating around the internet??



Really, any information at all will be greatly appreciated. Now that we're all stuck at home I have some time to work on it.



Thanks in advance!



