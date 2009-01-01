Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Inventioneering quick drain? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Utah Posts 16 Inventioneering quick drain? I’m wondering if this is a quick drain just missing the duck bill? Is inventioneering still around? I probably don’t want to run this without putting a plug or something in here. Anyone know what this is or what needs to go on the end of it?



thanks! Attached Images 67C26DBE-12F8-40A3-B659-B5D5142F6A0E.jpeg (3.44 MB, 6 views)

Yup. Hot Products sells them. I had a few new ones in the garage. Can look for ya.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR

'96 SeaKaw HX



