 Inventioneering quick drain?
    Inventioneering quick drain?

    I’m wondering if this is a quick drain just missing the duck bill? Is inventioneering still around? I probably don’t want to run this without putting a plug or something in here. Anyone know what this is or what needs to go on the end of it?

    thanks!
    Re: Inventioneering quick drain?

    Yup. Hot Products sells them. I had a few new ones in the garage. Can look for ya.

    Re: Inventioneering quick drain?

    That’d be great!
