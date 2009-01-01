Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blowout Garage Sale - OEM Yamaha and A/M #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Massachusetts Posts 144 Blowout Garage Sale - OEM Yamaha and A/M Clearing out the garage and need to sell everything below. Didn't include shipping in prices. Just PM me with what parts you want and we can figure out shipped prices. All prices are OBO don't be shy. Everything needs to go! I will update list as items sell. Located in Chelmsford MA if looking to pick up.



Start/stop switch couch length wire - 25

Solenoid - 15

Voltage regulator - 5

Coils all need need ends - 10 each or 25 for all

Empty ebox w/screws and seal blasted ready for paint- 25

Ebox back blasted ready for paint - 10

64x stator and flywheel cover - 75

64x cdi - 35

61x cdi (unsure condition) - 25

61x stator x2 - 55 each

Bendix - 50

Misc ground/power cables - 25 for all

Wave raider trim grip/cable/bracket - 40

08+ SJ/FX1 steering cable - 50

Blowsion HD steering cable - 80

Couch throttle cable - 25

Thrust trim lever - 50

Blowsion straight fat bars - 20

OEM superjet complete steering - 25

Rad dudes/JM exhaust tube cut for A/m hull w/lay down pipe (was in aquabot V2) green - 50

Thrust 144/148 steering nozzle welded to repair crack ran for 2+ years no issues - 75

OEM 144 trim reduction nozzle and trim ring blasted ready for paint- 75

SJ Worx Scoop Grate - 100

OEM Wave Raider 760 Impeller - 30

Coupling set w/ damper - 25

Pole lock no hardware - 10

OEM latches - 25 each

Couch Mounts - 30 for set

OEM 44s with intake and flame arrestor all original really clean need rebuild - 125

OEM fuel pick up - 20

30 flame arrestor adapters - 25

760 cylinder needs bore 1.00 over blasted ready for paint - 75

OEM 38 flame arrestor trimed for ada head - 25

Rad Dudes tank - 180

Stock exhaust brackets that mount to head - 5

Kawi oil block off plate no o-rings or hardware - 10

Jetworks flow control valve - 15

Red 45 deg pisser - 5

Silver 90 deg pisser - 5

Silver 45 deg pissers x2 - 15

Rotary switch - 20



