Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 vx cruiser rectifier / stator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location lynn ma Age 53 Posts 16 2008 vx cruiser rectifier / stator So all weekend low voltage finally drained battery and died, I assume rectifier but I'm no good with electrical , I can do very basic electrical but anything mechanical , I charge battery overnight and load tested it and its good, Put back in ski, It cranks but no start, I forgot to check spark, If it has spark then what ? If not? Also I was reading overtime it can melt stator, where is that located// Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules