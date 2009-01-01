|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
For Sale, DRY Pipes Yamaha SJ 701
I have some Dry Pipes for Super Jet.... Prices, are Plus shipping. For payment I take Visa, and Master Card, and can take payment over the phone.
Factory Pipe, type 8 dry pipe. Good condition, chamber has been pressure tested, and passed. Missing lord mount for the head. $750
RIVA SPec 2 with rare, Speedwerx manifold. Pipe chamber has been pressure testes, and is in good shape, holds pressure. $700
Speed Werx Dry Pipe, with matching rare speed werx manifold. Pipe chamber leaks internally, and would need to be repaired or run wet. $600
RCJS also doing business as WATCON
608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
email watcon@watcon.com
Please visit our web site
new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
thank you
Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
