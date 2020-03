Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For Sale, DRY Pipes Yamaha SJ 701 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 9,126 For Sale, DRY Pipes Yamaha SJ 701 I have some Dry Pipes for Super Jet.... Prices, are Plus shipping. For payment I take Visa, and Master Card, and can take payment over the phone.



Factory Pipe, type 8 dry pipe. Good condition, chamber has been pressure tested, and passed. Missing lord mount for the head. $750



RIVA SPec 2 with rare, Speedwerx manifold. Pipe chamber has been pressure testes, and is in good shape, holds pressure. $700



Speed Werx Dry Pipe, with matching rare speed werx manifold. Pipe chamber leaks internally, and would need to be repaired or run wet. $600



John watcon@watcon.comfactpipetype8drypipe sj 0.JPGexhaustpiperivaspec2withspeedwerxman.JPGexhaustpipespeedwerxsjdrywithmanifoldchamberleak.JPG

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules