I have some Dry Pipes for Super Jet.... Prices, are Plus shipping. For payment I take Visa, and Master Card, and can take payment over the phone.

Factory Pipe, type 8 dry pipe. Good condition, chamber has been pressure tested, and passed. Missing lord mount for the head. $750

RIVA SPec 2 with rare, Speedwerx manifold. Pipe chamber has been pressure testes, and is in good shape, holds pressure. $700

Speed Werx Dry Pipe, with matching rare speed werx manifold. Pipe chamber leaks internally, and would need to be repaired or run wet. $600

