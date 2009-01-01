Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hello guys, was gifted 1994 Yamaha VXR #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location California Age 33 Posts 4 Hello guys, was gifted 1994 Yamaha VXR Im having a Mechanic look the engine over tomorrow as its been sitting for 14 years, the outside is rough looking, i see cosmetic options IE skins and such, however the gunwale rubber trim is wasted and flaking all to hell. this rubber trim is near impossible to find, any idea why? is there a univeral trim i can slide on? im up for anything. im want to get this running so when this virus passes, im hitting the water with the fambam! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Benflynn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

