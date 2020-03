Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Can I repair 96 Zxi trim motor? (KATS system) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 34 Can I repair 96 Zxi trim motor? (KATS system) I understand problems with the electric trim system are fairly common on the Zxi skis.

Then why can't I find a decent YouTube showing how to take it apart to service it?

I think my motor might be worse than seized--i don't have continuity on the motor wires so my brushes & commutator might be crudded up.



It's not real clear from eyeballing the assembly just what needs to be removed--and what should be left alone.

