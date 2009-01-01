Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My Hypothesis... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 55 My Hypothesis... Here is an excerpt from my build thread. Let me know what your thoughts are, thanks as always!





Today's efforts come with a reward, but also frustration... I acquired new T-Bolt clamps from Fleet Pride. They are TB-475 if anyone is asking. Anyway, they had a variety of sizes and these seemed to fit the range that I was requiring. I picked them up on Thursday and ventured down to the lake today. The very first thing to do was replace the stock exhaust with the West Coast pipe. The pipe fit in with some effort and grunting. Re-plumbed and ready for a start-up we went! I did not bring a big enough drill bit for the primer, unfortunately, nor did I make an attempt to put on my fresh red bars. Here is why I did not get to everything.



I put it in the water and let the ski get nice and warm ready for some tuning, checking for leaks, etc. My entire afternoon consisted of idling in my slu. The ski would not make it above a third or so throttle. I tried walking it up, punching it, adjusting the low and high-speed screws extensively, and going through the Mikuni manual.



The pop-off pressure is too high. As I roll on the throttle it would stay happy until just about plowing speed. Any more throttle and it would surge (depending on the carb setting).

With some exceptions being:

-Straight dying (likely incorrect needle setting)

-Sputtering / bogging (likely incorrect needle setting)

-Making good power and nearly ripping me from the bars due to sheer surprise then, surging again.

When I removed the water component and had the ski unloaded it would do the same thing. The process was just faster of course. As you know above yes, a fresh engine case that holds pressure, clean fresh gaskets, and a clean SBN 38 with settings of:

-Spring silver

-High 130

-Needle seat 1.2

-Low unknown

-Pop off 38psi



I will be doing far more reading through the night to determine if my conclusion is correct, rather I should say my hypothesis. If you think the same or different let me know your thoughts. Below I have attached a video accessible only through the link for all to observe my findings. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCNu...ature=youtu.be



82 JS440 / 550 Swap Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491239&p=4543624#post4543624

90 GlassMaster

'95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700

'98 Chaparral Sunesta 210 Limited

'16 Yamaha VXR



