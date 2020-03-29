please email me at granta89@gmail.com for fastest response!
based off a 650sx engine. this is a ripper!
complete pjs 650sx engine
1000 plus shipping or picked up in western connecticut
120 dollars for shipping in the US
From what ive researched this engine as 80mm pistons inexcellent condition with stock stroke so i believe its the 700CC engine, correct me if im wrong.
( 180-180 Psi compression, PJS cylinder and head, PJS dual mikuni manifold, Dual Sqaure body 38mm carbs, Ocean pro Flame Arrestors, Ocean pro crank case block off plate, oem starter and stator cover)
shipping is available in the greater 48 states
