PJS 700CC super cylinder complete engine

please email me at granta89@gmail.com for fastest response!



based off a 650sx engine. this is a ripper!





complete pjs 650sx engine



1000 plus shipping or picked up in western connecticut



120 dollars for shipping in the US







From what ive researched this engine as 80mm pistons inexcellent condition with stock stroke so i believe its the 700CC engine, correct me if im wrong.



( 180-180 Psi compression, PJS cylinder and head, PJS dual mikuni manifold, Dual Sqaure body 38mm carbs, Ocean pro Flame Arrestors, Ocean pro crank case block off plate, oem starter and stator cover)



shipping is available in the greater 48 states







