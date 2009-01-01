I have a 2002 FX140 With 180 hours. Bought it new. Its well maintained. I did not ride it much last couple of years so it did not get an oil change last year. I still ran a couple of tanks of fuel through it though. I decided to change the oil and filter yesterday and before I did I pulled the dip stick and it showed nothing. So I started the engine and checked again. Nothing. I repeated several times. Still nothing. Theres no oil in the bulge so I ruled out a leak. I tried extracting oil out and got nothing. I went ahead and pulled the filter. The usual amount of oil spilled out onto my towel in the bilge. I went ahead and added 2 quarts of oil, started the engine and revved it a little. Shut it off and rechecked the oil. Still nothing. I hooked up a waterline and let it run for about 5 minutes and rechecked. Nothing. I decided to try extracting the oil and start over. I was only able to extract a little less than a quart. I read where the actual capacity is just over 4 liters but you can only change about half that with an oil change. I dont know what to do at this point. I just cant believe this thing is suddenly using oil. Even if it was it there should be some measurable amount in the catch can. Any thoughts?