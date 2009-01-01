Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 FX140 low oil help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2006 Location Lake Neely Henry, AL Posts 6 2002 FX140 low oil help I have a 2002 FX140 With 180 hours. Bought it new. Its well maintained. I did not ride it much last couple of years so it did not get an oil change last year. I still ran a couple of tanks of fuel through it though. I decided to change the oil and filter yesterday and before I did I pulled the dip stick and it showed nothing. So I started the engine and checked again. Nothing. I repeated several times. Still nothing. Theres no oil in the bulge so I ruled out a leak. I tried extracting oil out and got nothing. I went ahead and pulled the filter. The usual amount of oil spilled out onto my towel in the bilge. I went ahead and added 2 quarts of oil, started the engine and revved it a little. Shut it off and rechecked the oil. Still nothing. I hooked up a waterline and let it run for about 5 minutes and rechecked. Nothing. I decided to try extracting the oil and start over. I was only able to extract a little less than a quart. I read where the actual capacity is just over 4 liters but you can only change about half that with an oil change. I dont know what to do at this point. I just cant believe this thing is suddenly using oil. Even if it was it there should be some measurable amount in the catch can. Any thoughts? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

