Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 aftermarket parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location San Antonio, TX Posts 5 550 aftermarket parts Looking to wake up my 1994 550sx this season, I'm really looking for:



Coffmans 1/2 pipe



Waterbox



Solas 13/18 impeller (my ski is 100% stock, if y'all have any recommendations/ suggestions for a new impeller I'm open ears)



I'll start with those but I'm eventually looking to bump up to a bigger carb as well. My goal is more bottom end while being able to keep as much top end as possible



Thanks a bunch guys 1994 Kawasaki 550sx



