Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 Bullett V2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2007 Location Doylestown, PA Posts 62 2012 Bullett V2 This is a fast, fun, great handling ski. It was my race ski for 2012-2013 season, then I swapped the race motor for a stock pump gas motor, and it has been my practice ski since. Just went thoroughly through this ski to make sure it is ready for the season. Fresh oil in the pump and new fuel lines. As pictured $12,500. Can also sell with race motor and 145 big hub pump for additional cost. Not interested in parting it out... just going to keep riding it if it doesn't sell. e-mail me at rsherker_912@hotmail.com I would prefer local pick but will ship at buyer's expense. Located in 18942.



2012 Bullett V2 wide tray hull (have H.I.N. plates and title for hull)

Skat-Trak set back 142mm 14 vein Magnum pump with 75mm hub

Skat-Trak 84/88mm reduction/steering drop nozzle (interchangeable rings in reduction nozzle)

Skat-Trak driveshaft

Skat-Trak heavy duty Steering cable

1100 stock motor with new crank seals and Pro-X pistons (less than 5hrs)

ADA Billett head with 28cc domes (180 psi) pump gas

ADA Billett 15f driveshaft couplers

Full Spectrum/Boyesen Intake with speed plate

Boyesen RAD valves with dual stage reeds

48mm Full Spectrum Carbs with Hot Products filters

Ultra 150 electric box with Advent CDI set up as total loss

Bullett e-box mount

Exhaust manifold, headpipe, and chamber have all been matched

Exhaust manifold ported

ECWI into exhaust chamber

Flow control valve into jetted stinger

Kommander exhaust routing

RSR modified 1100 waterbox

Antigravity 16cell lithium battery

Cold Fusion fuel pickup

Blowsion hood hooks and hood latch

Blowsion trim lever

Riva throttle lever

RRP handlepole

RRP steering system and bars

RRP dual air inlet handlepole bracket

Jettrim mats and handlepole pad

ADA/RSR billet gas cap

