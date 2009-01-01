Thread: 2012 Bullett V2

This is a fast, fun, great handling ski. It was my race ski for 2012-2013 season, then I swapped the race motor for a stock pump gas motor, and it has been my practice ski since. Just went thoroughly through this ski to make sure it is ready for the season. Fresh oil in the pump and new fuel lines. As pictured $12,500. Can also sell with race motor and 145 big hub pump for additional cost. Not interested in parting it out... just going to keep riding it if it doesn't sell. e-mail me at rsherker_912@hotmail.com I would prefer local pick but will ship at buyer's expense. Located in 18942.
2012 Bullett V2 wide tray hull (have H.I.N. plates and title for hull)
Skat-Trak set back 142mm 14 vein Magnum pump with 75mm hub
Skat-Trak 84/88mm reduction/steering drop nozzle (interchangeable rings in reduction nozzle)
Skat-Trak driveshaft
Skat-Trak heavy duty Steering cable
1100 stock motor with new crank seals and Pro-X pistons (less than 5hrs)
ADA Billett head with 28cc domes (180 psi) pump gas
ADA Billett 15f driveshaft couplers
Full Spectrum/Boyesen Intake with speed plate
Boyesen RAD valves with dual stage reeds
48mm Full Spectrum Carbs with Hot Products filters
Ultra 150 electric box with Advent CDI set up as total loss
Bullett e-box mount
Exhaust manifold, headpipe, and chamber have all been matched
Exhaust manifold ported
ECWI into exhaust chamber
Flow control valve into jetted stinger
Kommander exhaust routing
RSR modified 1100 waterbox
Antigravity 16cell lithium battery
Cold Fusion fuel pickup
Blowsion hood hooks and hood latch
Blowsion trim lever
Riva throttle lever
RRP handlepole
RRP steering system and bars
RRP dual air inlet handlepole bracket
Jettrim mats and handlepole pad
ADA/RSR billet gas cap