Thread: 2012 Bullett V2

 2012 Bullett V2
2012 Bullett V2

    2012 Bullett V2

    This is a fast, fun, great handling ski. It was my race ski for 2012-2013 season, then I swapped the race motor for a stock pump gas motor, and it has been my practice ski since. Just went thoroughly through this ski to make sure it is ready for the season. Fresh oil in the pump and new fuel lines. As pictured $12,500. Can also sell with race motor and 145 big hub pump for additional cost. Not interested in parting it out... just going to keep riding it if it doesn't sell. e-mail me at rsherker_912@hotmail.com I would prefer local pick but will ship at buyer's expense. Located in 18942.

    2012 Bullett V2 wide tray hull (have H.I.N. plates and title for hull)
    Skat-Trak set back 142mm 14 vein Magnum pump with 75mm hub
    Skat-Trak 84/88mm reduction/steering drop nozzle (interchangeable rings in reduction nozzle)
    Skat-Trak driveshaft
    Skat-Trak heavy duty Steering cable
    1100 stock motor with new crank seals and Pro-X pistons (less than 5hrs)
    ADA Billett head with 28cc domes (180 psi) pump gas
    ADA Billett 15f driveshaft couplers
    Full Spectrum/Boyesen Intake with speed plate
    Boyesen RAD valves with dual stage reeds
    48mm Full Spectrum Carbs with Hot Products filters
    Ultra 150 electric box with Advent CDI set up as total loss
    Bullett e-box mount
    Exhaust manifold, headpipe, and chamber have all been matched
    Exhaust manifold ported
    ECWI into exhaust chamber
    Flow control valve into jetted stinger
    Kommander exhaust routing
    RSR modified 1100 waterbox
    Antigravity 16cell lithium battery
    Cold Fusion fuel pickup
    Blowsion hood hooks and hood latch
    Blowsion trim lever
    Riva throttle lever
    RRP handlepole
    RRP steering system and bars
    RRP dual air inlet handlepole bracket
    Jettrim mats and handlepole pad
    ADA/RSR billet gas cap
