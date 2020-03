Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 GP1200 bottom end #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2007 Location Seaford, Long Island Age 34 Posts 1,526 1998 GP1200 bottom end 1998 GP 1200 bottom end

New crank seals, just re assembled after a blown top end. Crank was inspected and front bearing was changed for a good used one.

SBT/WSM crank



$400 shipped









Having trouble getting pictures to load. I have a bunch more. Last edited by Motoman25; Today at 02:14 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules