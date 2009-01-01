Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650SX motor parts, ebox, Flywheel, stator, West Coast head, blue hydro turf #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 38 Posts 134 650SX motor parts, ebox, Flywheel, stator, West Coast head, blue hydro turf Got a deal on a small pin so my project is going a different direction. Motor was taken apart for reasons unknown. How i bought it. Previous own said crank was replaced, new crank seals, and had 50-60 hours 2-3 seasons of 5-8 rides. I can’t verify that, other then crank feels smooth and solid, rods are snug with no up and down play. Cylinders are a little scored and pistons as well. Nothing to noticeable or deep. would be a good trade off to SBT or local machine shop to have bored a size over. Open to offers or 750 single carb intake. 750 stock ebox for SP. or even a decent stator.



Stator is good, flywheel looks in good shape, and the SX ebox is still together looking stock. Again open to offers.



have New hydro for a 650 matt. $60



West coast head i have no use for. Has both o rings and looks like surface side is in good shape. I’ve always had a machine shop surface these .001-.003 to be safe when i got them used. Up to you! $60



i also have a few black and one silver flywheel covers. Open to offers or trades for 750 parts.

650 short block is still intact, will make a deal with flywheel, stator, and flywheel cover. Sorry keeping the starter!

West Coast head is sold!

