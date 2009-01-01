 650SX motor parts, ebox, Flywheel, stator, West Coast head, blue hydro turf
  Today, 12:50 PM
    650SX motor parts, ebox, Flywheel, stator, West Coast head, blue hydro turf

    Got a deal on a small pin so my project is going a different direction. Motor was taken apart for reasons unknown. How i bought it. Previous own said crank was replaced, new crank seals, and had 50-60 hours 2-3 seasons of 5-8 rides. I can’t verify that, other then crank feels smooth and solid, rods are snug with no up and down play. Cylinders are a little scored and pistons as well. Nothing to noticeable or deep. would be a good trade off to SBT or local machine shop to have bored a size over. Open to offers or 750 single carb intake. 750 stock ebox for SP. or even a decent stator.

    Stator is good, flywheel looks in good shape, and the SX ebox is still together looking stock. Again open to offers.

    have New hydro for a 650 matt. $60

    West coast head i have no use for. Has both o rings and looks like surface side is in good shape. I’ve always had a machine shop surface these .001-.003 to be safe when i got them used. Up to you! $60

    i also have a few black and one silver flywheel covers. Open to offers or trades for 750 parts.
    1A7BD8BC-A331-48BA-8435-87E94BCDE587.jpeg2CB701C3-003A-490C-9407-5FA389FF9714.jpegE73921E0-7245-435C-BD3D-926204429B35.jpeg667EE138-5B82-4D8E-8F59-3A2B4EB8B855.jpeg593965C0-FE05-4167-B33B-C7DED65F1696.jpeg
    Last edited by D-BAY Runner; Today at 01:03 PM. Reason: Pics
  Today, 01:22 PM
    Re: 650SX motor parts, ebox, Flywheel, stator, West Coast head, blue hydro turf

    650 short block is still intact, will make a deal with flywheel, stator, and flywheel cover. Sorry keeping the starter!
  Today, 03:12 PM
    Re: 650SX motor parts, ebox, Flywheel, stator, West Coast head, blue hydro turf

    West Coast head is sold!
