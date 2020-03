Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Trailer Grease Suggestions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Bradenton, Florida Age 41 Posts 1 Trailer Grease Suggestions I have a salt water use Magic Tilt trailer that calls for EP#2 grease. Just wanted to see what others use.



Any name brand Marine grease will do fine. I use a valvoline branded grease I get from my local Napa. Use what's local to you and easy to get when needed.

