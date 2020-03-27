 750sx Factory Pipe Help
  Today, 12:54 AM
    zaclee
    PWCToday Newbie zaclee's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    WI
    Posts
    15

    750sx Factory Pipe Help

    Just purchased a Factory Dry Pipe for my 750sx and im super unsure how to hook up these waterlines and any advice would be greatly appreciated. I purchased 3/8" waterlines but when I go to the factory pipe website it talks about 1/2" and 1/4" stuff and tapping into my cylinder head, do I need to buy some 1/2" waterlines and then a fitting to increase the size of the waterlines from the head? I included pics of the pipe and water fittings and just need to know what goes to where. I dont want to set up any duel cooling stuff from the pump either and I will route around the temp control. Thanks!
    20200327_234158.jpg
    ^ This first pic is the piece the water injection module connects to and the smaller hose goes to the pump, where do these other 2 lines route to and they're 1/2"?
    20200327_234222.jpg
    ^The manifold has 2 taps, one appears to be 1/2" and the other 3/8" or 1/4"? What routes to these?
    20200327_234250.jpg
    ^ The chamber has what appears to be 3 1/2" lines and I dont know what size the black one is.

    Pics also help so if you have any for reference besides what factory gives that would be great.
  Today, 12:59 AM
    josh977
    I dream skis josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    41
    Posts
    596

    Re: 750sx Factory Pipe Help

    Pressure test the chamber to ensure it passes. I have spare sets of o-rings and the instructions @ the house.

