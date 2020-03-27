Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx Factory Pipe Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location WI Posts 15 750sx Factory Pipe Help Just purchased a Factory Dry Pipe for my 750sx and im super unsure how to hook up these waterlines and any advice would be greatly appreciated. I purchased 3/8" waterlines but when I go to the factory pipe website it talks about 1/2" and 1/4" stuff and tapping into my cylinder head, do I need to buy some 1/2" waterlines and then a fitting to increase the size of the waterlines from the head? I included pics of the pipe and water fittings and just need to know what goes to where. I dont want to set up any duel cooling stuff from the pump either and I will route around the temp control. Thanks!

20200327_234158.jpg

^ This first pic is the piece the water injection module connects to and the smaller hose goes to the pump, where do these other 2 lines route to and they're 1/2"?

20200327_234222.jpg

^The manifold has 2 taps, one appears to be 1/2" and the other 3/8" or 1/4"? What routes to these?

20200327_234250.jpg

^ The chamber has what appears to be 3 1/2" lines and I dont know what size the black one is.



Pics also help so if you have any for reference besides what factory gives that would be great. #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 41 Posts 596 Re: 750sx Factory Pipe Help Pressure test the chamber to ensure it passes. I have spare sets of o-rings and the instructions @ the house.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules