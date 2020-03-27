|
PWCToday Newbie
750sx Factory Pipe Help
Just purchased a Factory Dry Pipe for my 750sx and im super unsure how to hook up these waterlines and any advice would be greatly appreciated. I purchased 3/8" waterlines but when I go to the factory pipe website it talks about 1/2" and 1/4" stuff and tapping into my cylinder head, do I need to buy some 1/2" waterlines and then a fitting to increase the size of the waterlines from the head? I included pics of the pipe and water fittings and just need to know what goes to where. I dont want to set up any duel cooling stuff from the pump either and I will route around the temp control. Thanks!
20200327_234158.jpg
^ This first pic is the piece the water injection module connects to and the smaller hose goes to the pump, where do these other 2 lines route to and they're 1/2"?
20200327_234222.jpg
^The manifold has 2 taps, one appears to be 1/2" and the other 3/8" or 1/4"? What routes to these?
20200327_234250.jpg
^ The chamber has what appears to be 3 1/2" lines and I dont know what size the black one is.
Pics also help so if you have any for reference besides what factory gives that would be great.
I dream skis
Re: 750sx Factory Pipe Help
Pressure test the chamber to ensure it passes. I have spare sets of o-rings and the instructions @ the house.
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
