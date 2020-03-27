 KVPI Finger Throttle
  Today, 07:12 PM #1
    8716valver
    8716valver is offline
    I dream skis 8716valver's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Averill Park, NY
    Posts
    588

    KVPI Finger Throttle

    Had this on my last X2. One bolt is oversized but it was used this way for years without issue.

    $35 shipped to the lower 48. PayPal only please.

    20200327_152333.jpg20200327_152340.jpg
    Boatless
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:47 PM #2
    That_black_x2
    That_black_x2 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie That_black_x2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    42

    Re: KVPI Finger Throttle

    I’ll take it, pm me info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:56 PM #3
    8716valver
    8716valver is offline
    I dream skis 8716valver's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Averill Park, NY
    Posts
    588

    Re: KVPI Finger Throttle

    Sent pm.

    Sent from my SM-G973U using Tapatalk
    Boatless
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
