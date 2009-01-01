Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Carbon Core Spark Hull #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2008 Location Ketchikan, Alaska Age 27 Posts 284 Carbon Core Spark Hull 2020 VK Composites Sea Doo Spark Carbon Fiber Core layup hull.



Weight 75 Lbs with hood seal, about the same as plastic. Much more rigid.



Perfect to replace damaged stock polytech hull or upgrade to handle more horsepower or turbo charged applications.

Carbon Core $4400

Free Pickup in Lake Havasu City Arizona or contact your regions TNT Dealer today!



Also available to order

Fiber Glass $3600 83 lbs

Full Carbon Fiber $5200 68lbs





www.tanner-thomas.com/school Now offering Beginner - Pro Freestyle trainingBackflip school!! CHECK IT OUT! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 396 Re: Carbon Core Spark Hull That is awesome!!!



