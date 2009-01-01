 Carbon Core Spark Hull
  Today, 04:05 PM #1
    Tanman
    Carbon Core Spark Hull

    2020 VK Composites Sea Doo Spark Carbon Fiber Core layup hull.

    Weight 75 Lbs with hood seal, about the same as plastic. Much more rigid.

    Perfect to replace damaged stock polytech hull or upgrade to handle more horsepower or turbo charged applications.
    Carbon Core $4400
    Free Pickup in Lake Havasu City Arizona or contact your regions TNT Dealer today!


    Also available to order
    Fiber Glass $3600 83 lbs
    Full Carbon Fiber $5200 68lbs


    IMG_8143.JPGIMG_8144.JPGIMG_8145.JPGIMG_8146.JPGIMG_8147.JPG

    www.tntunlimited.rocks
    Now offering Beginner - Pro Freestyle training

    Backflip school!! CHECK IT OUT!

    www.tanner-thomas.com/school
  Today, 04:08 PM #2
    Lakeside8
    Re: Carbon Core Spark Hull

    That is awesome!!!

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
