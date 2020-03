Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave Blaster Bottom End Seal - Repairable? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Chicago, IL Age 32 Posts 379 Wave Blaster Bottom End Seal - Repairable? Doing some upgrades to my 1996 Wave Blaster and I noticed that my rear main seal has come slightly out... is this something that can be repaired without rebuilding the crank or splitting the case?



Any advice would be helpful. The engine is out of the jetski and I am tearing down the top end anyways and would like to do it right.



Here are some pics of the seal:

IMG_20200326_220343.jpg





IMG_20200326_220354.jpg



Side note, there were not symptoms and the Wave Blaster was running fine. Last edited by alexk243; Yesterday at 11:23 PM . 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

KulAdventures.net Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules